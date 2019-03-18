Jazz hands! Four-state region’s 36th Annual Concert and Show Choir Festival coming this weekend to Martinsburg

By EMILY KEEFER

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — According to Katie Schramm, choir director at Martinsburg High School, the largest choir festival in the four-state region is returning to the stage at Martinsburg High School on Friday and Saturday.

“Show choir is like an 18-minute Broadway show, so it is very entertaining,” Schramm said. “Instead of going to see a movie Friday or Saturday, come to the choir festival for the same price and have entertainment all day!”

On Friday night the concert choirs will be in the auditorium starting at 5 p.m. Admission on Friday is $10 and on Saturday is $10 before 12 p.m. and $15 after 12 p.m.

