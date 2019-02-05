January West Virginia tax revenue numbers lower than expected

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s streak of monthly revenue surpluses came to a halt in January, though officials remain optimistic about revenue projections going forward.

Gov. Jim Justice and officials with the state Department of Revenue held a press conference Monday to announce the latest tax revenue numbers kicking off the second half of the 2019 fiscal year that began July 1, 2018.

Actual revenue collections for the month of January came in at $422 million, or $3 million below the governor’s budget estimates for the month. Year-to-date collections still remain above projections however, sitting at more than $183 million above estimates.