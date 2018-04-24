‘It’s going to be a nightmare’: Officials and residents express concern over major Southern West Virginia I-77 project

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A major project on Interstate 77 that will start next month is mobilizing first-responders and drawing the ire of some residents.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” said Charlie Hampton Sr. of Princeton, referring to the truck traffic in Princeton when all northbound trucks and buses will be diverted off Exit 1 in Bluefield onto Rt. 460 and reenter I-77 at the Exit 9 intersection in Princeton.

Hampton lives on the south side of the Rt. 460 and Ambrose Lane intersection in Princeton near Chick-Fil-A. “It’s already almost impossible to get across that intersection sometimes,” he said, adding that the number of trucks coming through the intersection after I-77 is closed to northbound truck traffic will create huge backups.

