Italian manufacturing plant breaks ground in Jefferson County

By TIM COOK

The Journal

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — An Italian company’s inaugural manufacturing launch into North American took a major turn Tuesday in Jefferson County.

Tonj Ciotti, the chief executive of TeMa North America, joined local officials in turning the first soil to begin the construction of a 42,000-square-foot industrial plant in the Burr Business Park in Kearneysville.

On Monday, construction crews will begin pouring the $10 million plant’s foundation, Ciotti said. TeMa officials plan to open the facility by late September or early October, when it will have an automated assembly line operating 24 hours a day every day with only 30 people.