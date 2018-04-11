Latest News:
Italian manufacturing plant breaks ground in Jefferson County

By TIM COOK

The Journal

Chris Strovel, Michael Garcia, Peter Onoszko and Nicholas Diehl watch as Tonj Clotti, TeMa North America, LLC, speak at the ground breaking press confrence Tuesday afternoon in Kearneysville, WV. TeMa North America is constructing a 42, 000 square foor manufacturing facility in Kearneysville that will employ 30 workers and produce insulation and drainage systems for residential, commercial and industrial use when completed in the fall of 2018.
(Journal photo by Ron Agnir)

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — An Italian company’s inaugural manufacturing launch into North American took a major turn Tuesday in Jefferson County.

Tonj Ciotti, the chief executive of TeMa North America, joined local officials in turning the first soil to begin the construction of a 42,000-square-foot industrial plant in the Burr Business Park in Kearneysville.

On Monday, construction crews will begin pouring the $10 million plant’s foundation, Ciotti said. TeMa officials plan to open the facility by late September or early October, when it will have an automated assembly line operating 24 hours a day every day with only 30 people.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/04/italian-manufacturing-plant-breaks-ground-in-jefferson-county/

