Investigation into WV Supreme Court impeachment begins in House
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Legislature on Thursday began their investigation into whether they will seek the impeachment of one or all of the sitting justices on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
At press time Thursday, members of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee were interviewing witnesses and examining legislative audits regarding justices’ use of state-owned vehicles, rental vehicles and state-owned furniture and state-issued credit cards.
The committee convened at 10 a.m. Thursday and called its first witness, Justin Robinson, acting manager of the legislative post-audit division, at about 10:30.
