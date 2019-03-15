Investigation into West Virginia Supreme Court concludes

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An investigation into the state Supreme Court justices has concluded, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said on Thursday.

“Absent new information or new allegations of impropriety or illegality, based on the information we have investigated and reviewed, we are hopeful that the period of uncertainty and taint of West Virginia’s highest court is over,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has been looking into the Supreme Court since former Chief Justice Allen Loughry called the office in October 2017 and asked federal investigators to look at spending irregularities at the court. More than 16 months later, Loughry is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of 11 federal charges, including wire fraud and lying to investigators.