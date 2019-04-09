Invasion of the Foliage Snatchers?: West Virginia officials fight ongoing war against forest-eating invasive insects
By JOHN McCOY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has been invaded before, and it might be invaded again.
Several times in the not-too-distant past, non-native insects have made their way into the Mountain State. Once here, they launched assaults on the state’s forests.
Like an old Hollywood B-movie, The Invasion of the Foliage Snatchers has plenty of villains. Unlike a movie, it doesn’t end well for the good guys. Every time a wave of invaders comes through, trees die by the thousands.
