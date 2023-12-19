By Sarah Ingram, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Despite not having internet for about 36 hours beginning Tuesday, Cabell County Schools officials said schools should not be affected too much.

West Virginia Network announced infrastructure upgrades by Three Rivers Optical, West Virginia Network’s upstream provider, could cause “suboptimal network performance” beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Jason Jackson, director of technology and information services for Cabell County Schools, said though he is not certain what maintenance work will take place, it could cause short or extended periods of poor internet access.

For Cabell County Schools, that means some teaching programs and possibly phone lines could be unavailable during the day.

“That means that you cannot depend on using internet resources tomorrow,” Jackson said. “Internally, we can always access the student information system in Charleston, everything internally will be fine, but some of our learning resources are external so you won’t be able to get to those. Our phone system may be compromised at times, too because it’s a new network based system.”

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/internet-maintenance-could-affect-schools-local-offices-tuesday/article_e0536f35-4d02-5c96-b6c9-41a9e0638bc3.html