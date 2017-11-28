The Inter-Mountain Newspaper of Elkins, WV, seeking a circulation director

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Inter-Mountain, a six-day daily newspaper with offices located in Elkins and Buckhannon, W. Va., is seeking an outgoing person to manage and grow newspaper sales.

“Our Circulation Director has a team of two District Sales Managers and a Clerk in our 8 county region of beautiful North-Central West Virginia. You will be responsible for the acquisition of new home delivery customers through telesales, neighborhood canvassing and independent contractors. Other responsibilities include monitoring existing retail outlets and coming up with new locations for distribution. The highly self-motivated person we are seeking will have flexible working hours,” said publisher Steve Herron.

“Our scenic region is known for great hunting, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, skiing and many other outdoor activities. Our ideal candidate will have great communication skills, computer knowledge in Excel and Word and sales experience. Must have a valid driver’s license, management experience preferred and a minimum of three years experience working in a newspaper circulation department.”

The position includes a base salary, 401K and full benefits package available. The Inter-Mountain is part of Ogden Newspapers, a growing family-owned company.

If you are a career oriented professional interested in leading our circulation department to new heights, please send a cover letter and resume to Steve Herron, Publisher, c/o The Inter-Mountain, 520 Railroad Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241 or email sherron@theintermountain.com. No phone calls please.

