Inspiration for the Netflix series ‘Narcos’ meets with Southern West Virginia

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Local police officers ended 2018 with a surprise when a former Bluefield police officer who later played a role in bringing the world’s wealthiest and most notorious narco-terrorist to justice stopped by their station for a visit.

Princeton Police Chief T.A. Gray met Steve Murphy, a former member of the Bluefield Police Department, last March while attending a conference in St. Augustine, Fla. They became friends, so Murphy visited with Gray while stopping in Mercer County for Christmas.

“We had breakfast yesterday morning (Dec. 7) and I asked him to come by Princeton PD and meet the guys,” Gray recalled. “He’s an awesome person. Very caring, easy to get along with and very intelligent. We just made small talk about the series and his career.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph