Informational meeting to be held on proposed ammonia plant

By Josh Brown, Williamson Daily News

GILBERT, W.Va. — A community meeting to provide more information about a proposed ammonia plant in Mingo County is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center in Gilbert.

The meeting is open to the public and is slated to discuss the impacts of blue ammonia and carbon capture on health, economics, water resources and air quality.

According to an April press release, TransGas Development Systems LLC (“TransGas”), owner of the Adams Fork Energy project, was recently issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection a permit to construct the world’s largest clean ammonia project in Mingo County, West Virginia, following an “extensive diligence exercise and public meeting.”

The Adams Fork Energy project, jointly developed by TransGas and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, will commence operations by 2027, and when fully built out, will consist of six plants, each producing 6,000 tons per day, totaling 36,000 tons per day of ammonia. This total of 13 million tons per year of ammonia equates to 2.2 million tons per year of hydrogen and will make West Virginia the global leader of the hydrogen economy.

