Incentive electric rates for new WV businesses are announced
By FRED PACE
HD Media
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, are offering new or expanding businesses an extra incentive to operate in West Virginia — a discount on their electric service.
“We’re looking at every possible tool we can provide to make our state more competitive on a national and international scale,” said Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Beam in an interview last week. “We want to encourage companies to come to the state and grow their business here. We’re hoping this incentive rate will help tip the scales in West Virginia’s favor as businesses choose where to locate or expand.”
The new rate applies to new or existing customers who have new demand of 500 kilowatts (kW) or more and create at least 10 jobs or invest at least $2.5 million in their West Virginia expansion. The rate discount will amount to about 15 percent overall on their electric service, according to Beam.
See more from The Williamson Daily News