In broad terms, Justice unveils plan for WV secondary road maintenance
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vowing to “fix the damn roads” after years of neglect, Gov. Jim Justice unveiled in broad terms Wednesday a three-prong plan to increase funding for secondary road maintenance.
That includes diverting some Roads to Prosperity road bond money by scaling back some projects, using pay-as-you-go funds and committing future budget surpluses to road repair.
“I think we just need to refocus our Highways Department. That’s the whole issue,” Justice said during a nearly hour-long announcement.
