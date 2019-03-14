Latest News:
In broad terms, Justice unveils plan for WV secondary road maintenance

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice discusses his plan to increase funding for secondary road maintenance during a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vowing to “fix the damn roads” after years of neglect, Gov. Jim Justice unveiled in broad terms Wednesday a three-prong plan to increase funding for secondary road maintenance.

That includes diverting some Roads to Prosperity road bond money by scaling back some projects, using pay-as-you-go funds and committing future budget surpluses to road repair.

“I think we just need to refocus our Highways Department. That’s the whole issue,” Justice said during a nearly hour-long announcement.

