In a 4-2 vote, Beckley Council approves LGBTQ ordinance

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In a Beckley Common Council meeting attended by more than 330 people on Tuesday evening, Council voted to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the list of protected minorities in city limits.

After an emotional public hearing with around 70 speakers — many from outside city limits — at-large Council members Tim Berry and Sherrie Hunter, Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward II Councilwoman Ann Worley voted in favor.

Councilwoman Janine Bullock (Ward V) and Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV) opposed the ordinance. The final member of the seven-person Council, Frank Williams of Ward III, was absent due to a serious medical procedure.

Read the entire article with photo gallery and video

See more from The Register-Herald