Image Associates wins at 2020 Telly Awards Competition for Hatfield-McCoy Trails video series

Release from Image Associates:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Image Associates took away two Silver and a Bronze statuette in the 41st Annual, 2020 Telly Awards Competition for its Hatfield-McCoy Trails Video Series.

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

IA Productions took a Silver (Telly’s highest award) for Cinematography and another for best Promotional Video. The company received a Bronze award for the series’ musical score composed by Charleston’s Mark Scarpelli. This marks the thirty-sixth Telly win for the 20 year-old, West Virginia-based marketing and media production company.

“We’re over the moon about this win” said Image Associates Creative Director, Bill Hogan. “We spent weeks on the trails capturing action footage and visiting the local communities along the way. Everywhere we went we were welcomed and reminded of the positive economic impact the trails have in our local communities. It was a unique experience we will long remember.”

To view the eight-part series, visit the Hatfield-McCoy Trails website @ trailsheaven.com.