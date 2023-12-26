I-M honored in WV Living ‘Best of’ list

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Inter-Mountain has received statewide recognition, being named to the top of the list of Best Small Local Newspapers in the WV Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia contest.

In what the magazine called its first-ever three-way tie, The Inter-Mountain was named Best Small Local Newspaper, along with the Register-Herald in Beckley, and the Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s independent student newspaper.

“In 1974, The Inter-Mountain’s building in Elkins was destroyed by a fire,” WV Living’s article about the list states. “However, that didn’t stop its reporters from churning out the next day’s publication. Years later — serving Barbour, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Upshur counties — The Inter-Mountain still works diligently to bring the latest news to its readership each day.”

The lists were determined by votes from WV Living Magazine’s readers.

“The Inter-Mountain is honored to be highlighted by WV Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia contest,” said Michelle Smith, The Inter-Mountain’s advertising director. “We appreciate that readers showed their support for our newspaper. It’s very gratifying.”

