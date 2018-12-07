Latest News:
Huntington’s Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor the fallen

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii.
(AP, U.S. Navy file photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — In 1987, the first year wreaths were placed into the Ohio River at Huntington in remembrance of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, 26 Pearl Harbor survivors from the Tri-State were in attendance.

This year, the 31st anniversary of Huntington’s memorial program, there will be no surviving veterans from Pearl Harbor on that fateful day in attendance to stand.

At 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marine Corps League Detachment 340 will mark the 77th anniversary of the attack that sent America into World War II. The event will feature guest speakers, special guests and a wreath ceremony.

