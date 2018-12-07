Huntington’s Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor the fallen
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In 1987, the first year wreaths were placed into the Ohio River at Huntington in remembrance of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, 26 Pearl Harbor survivors from the Tri-State were in attendance.
This year, the 31st anniversary of Huntington’s memorial program, there will be no surviving veterans from Pearl Harbor on that fateful day in attendance to stand.
At 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marine Corps League Detachment 340 will mark the 77th anniversary of the attack that sent America into World War II. The event will feature guest speakers, special guests and a wreath ceremony.
