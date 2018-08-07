Huntington’s largest solar panel project underway

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Installation of the largest solar panel project in Huntington is underway at Harmony House.

“We are in the process of installing 115 solar panels in what will be a game-changing project for Harmony House,” said Bill Rosenberger, the agency’s director of development.

The Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, or Harmony House, has three separate entities in one building in the 600 block of 4th Avenue.

