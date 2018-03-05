Huntington’s heroines attend Oscars

By FRED PACE

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A heart-wrenching documentary featuring a fire chief, a judge and a ministry leader doing their best to combat the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia, was competing for an Oscar Sunday night at the 90th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The film “Heroin(e)” by Elaine Sheldon was nominated for Best Short Documentary.

Although the film did not win, Huntington’s three heroines featured in the film attended the ceremony. Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader was not dressed in her fire chief uniform, Cabell County Family Court Judge Patricia Keller was not in her court robe, and Necia Freeman was not handing out free brown bag lunches. Instead Huntington’s three heroines wore beautiful black gowns to the red carpet and ceremony.

