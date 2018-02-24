Huntington, WV, and tri-state region brace for more flooding

By JOSHUA QUALL

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia remains under an official state of emergency after heavy rain caused dangerous flooding conditions last weekend and new storms move into the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the Tri-State area could experience two to three inches of new rainfall through the morning of Sunday, Feb. 25, and meteorologists expect the Ohio River near Huntington to crest early Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 53.9 feet – nearly a foot higher than it crested Monday. In nearby Ashland, the Ohio River is expected to crest about the same time at 56.7 feet.

Andy Roche, a meteorologist for the weather service, said Friday that people in the Huntington area, including those who live near the Guyandotte River, could expect similar amounts of flooding or perhaps a little more compared to last weekend.

“I know West Virginia can weather this coming storm if we all remember to use our God-given common sense,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release Friday, urging state residents to stay away from floodwaters. “I encourage everyone to pay attention to their local emergency officials.”

The floodgates at the 10th and 12th street entrances to Harris Riverfront Park remained in place as a precaution after the flooding last weekend, and the Huntington Water Quality Board, having monitored the Ohio River’s levels throughout the week, decided to close the 3rd Street gate Friday for the same reason while the river was at 45.82 feet. …

