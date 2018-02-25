Huntington, WV, officials continue to monitor water levels

By COURTNEY HESSLER and JOSHUA QUALLS

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

HUNTINGTON – Weather officials still expect flooding in the Tri-State through the beginning of the week, but perhaps not as bad as had previously been forecast.

The National Weather Service on Friday predicted the Ohio River in Huntington would reach near historic flood levels not seen in 20 years, but most of the heavy rain passed Saturday to the north. The forecast on Saturday predicted three-quarters of an inch of rain overnight and up to a quarter of an inch on Sunday, Feb. 25.

West Virginia and Kentucky remained under a state of emergency as river levels rose, but the weather service on Saturday revised its estimate and predicted the Ohio River would crest Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 50 feet – 3.9 feet lower than was previously reported, and 3.14 feet lower than it crested Monday.

