Huntington receives $2.7M in first payment from opioid settlement fund

By Destiney Dingess, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The City of Huntington received $2.7 million in opioid settlement funds at Monday’s regular meeting of City Council.

Attorney Rusty Webb presented the first of 14 checks to the council, adding that the other 13 will be close to the initial amount.

The $2,726,135 received by the city is the first payment received as a result of opioid litigation Huntington was involved in six years ago, Webb said.

“The City of Huntington was the first city in West Virginia, and if I’m not mistaken, in the country to take out a lawsuit against the distributors as well as the manufacturers of opioids trying to fight that scourge,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said.

The funds from the settlement will go toward implementing the city’s comprehensive plan on opioid abatement.

