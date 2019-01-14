Huntington native Hightower honored to sculpt Greer statue for Marshall University
By GRANT TRAYLOR
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Personal feelings are critical for any artist gaining motivation for a project.
For Frederick Hightower Sr., there is plenty of motivation for the latest piece he is working on.
The Huntington native was chosen by a committee formed at the request of Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, who wanted to see a statue of Marshall basketball legend Hal Greer erected on campus following Greer’s death in April 2018.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch