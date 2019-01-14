Latest News:
Huntington native Hightower honored to sculpt Greer statue for Marshall University

By GRANT TRAYLOR

The Herald-Dispatch

Sculptor Frederick Hightower with his scale model for the sculpture of Marshall basketball legend Hal Greer at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — Personal feelings are critical for any artist gaining motivation for a project.

For Frederick Hightower Sr., there is plenty of motivation for the latest piece he is working on.

The Huntington native was chosen by a committee formed at the request of Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, who wanted to see a statue of Marshall basketball legend Hal Greer erected on campus following Greer’s death in April 2018.

