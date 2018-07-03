Huntington Museum of Art acquires rare 19th century painting of West Virginia view
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Museum of Art recently announced that it has acquired a rare 19th century view of the Hawk’s Nest, the well-known scenic landmark above the New River in Fayette County, West Virginia.
A popular stopping destination for travelers since the early 19th century, the cliffs at Hawk’s Nest rise to nearly 600 feet above the New River and offer amazing views of the valley and river below.
“Finding identified 19th century views of West Virginia is a difficult task in the best of times, as they are quite uncommon,” HMA director, Geoffrey K. Fleming said in a news release. “We are delighted to have acquired this watercolor painting, which will be added to our growing collection of regional and local scenes.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/features_entertainment/museum-acquires-rare-th-century-painting/article_33057921-8ca4-596a-9d96-441162b5fbd1.html
