By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams believes 2024 is “the year of the mayor,” and he hopes to be governor by this time next year.

Williams, is the only Democrat on the ballot seeking nomination to the governor’s office in the May 14 primary election.

“The reason I wanted to run for governor is I thought I could help,” he said. “We have so many challenges in the state. We have infrastructure issues (and) budgetary concerns.”

Williams noted that current state officials often tout the state’s budget surpluses.

“But from what I see, whoever comes in as governor is going to be faced with some hard, hard decisions,” he said. “I’ve had to deal with those for the last 12 years in Huntington.

“As I was looking around at who might be qualified to do this, they all might be qualified, but there is one thing they don’t have. They don’t have the experience to take what I have been able to work with in Huntington and bring a city around that was on the verge of bankruptcy.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/02/huntington-mayor-steve-williams-making-democratic-run-for-governor/