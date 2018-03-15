Huntington High School seniors ask questions of 3rd Congressional District candidates

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four candidates vying for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District seat fielded questions from Huntington High School seniors Wednesday morning during a 90-minute forum hosted by Huntington’s League of Women Voters.

Participating were Republican candidates Marty Gearheart, a state delegate from Mercer County; Conrad Lucas, former chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party; Rupie Phillips, a state senator from Logan County; and Democratic candidate Paul Davis, head of the Huntington TTA bus service.

Student questions were submitted in school prior to the discussion, and the most commonly occurring questions were posed to candidates. With Huntington High scheduled to join hundreds of other schools Wednesday in protest for tighter gun regulations, specific questions were raised around gun control and how, if elected, they would advocate for school safety.

