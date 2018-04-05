Huntington family invited to participate in Trump’s visit to West Virginia
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington family will have a seat at the table during President Donald Trump’s visit Thursday, April 5, to Greenbrier County.
Sean and Michelle Farrell and their children Carly, 9, and Collin, 7, have been invited to join the president for a round-table discussion in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, about the new tax code championed by Trump.
Sean Farrell said the invitation came after a friend who knew through the grapevine that the White House was looking for southern West Virginia families who were positively affected by the new tax code reached out to see if they would be willing to share their story.
