Huntington-Cabell NAACP to host MLK celebration
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP is sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a freedom march and program on Monday, Jan. 21.
The march will form at 16th Street Baptist Church at 4 p.m. and will begin at 4:30. It will end at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The program is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. with a reception to follow.
The event is free and open to the public to participate.
Those who are unable to march may elect to ride the TTA bus to the Joan C. Edwards Center. Organizations are encouraged to carry their banners.
