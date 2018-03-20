Huntington-area students join ‘March for our Lives’ with West Virginia event

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Students, faculty, parents and area residents will stage a “March for our Lives” rally to advocate for gun control and school safety at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.

More than 800 March for Our Lives demonstrations are planned around the world Saturday, sparked by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of that shooting, told the Associated Press on Monday they expect more than 1 million participants in the upcoming demonstrations.