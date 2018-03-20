Latest News:
By March 20, 2018 Read More →

Huntington-area students join ‘March for our Lives’ with West Virginia event

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Students, faculty, parents and area residents will stage a “March for our Lives” rally to advocate for gun control and school safety at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.

More than 800 March for Our Lives demonstrations are planned around the world Saturday, sparked by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of that shooting, told the Associated Press on Monday they expect more than 1 million participants in the upcoming demonstrations.

According to the March for our Lives website, the march and sibling events were “created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/area-students-join-march-for-our-lives-with-local-event/article_03fa1d52-9919-5afd-9203-f906b57911d6.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.