Huntington-area Kroger stores launch scan-and-go technology

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Technology continues to change the way many people go grocery shopping.

Scan, Bag, Go made its debut Tuesday at the Kroger in Barboursville, as well as the Kroger in Ashland. It allows tech-savvy customers to scan and bag items as they shop, using an app on their mobile phone or devices available inside the store.

“This gives customers the ability to have a little bit more control over their shopping experience as they are shopping,” said Kyle Russell, the Scan, Bag, Go manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Customers that have used it in our other markets have told us they love it because it saves them time, money and gives them more control over their shopping.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/local-kroger-stores-launch-scan-and-go-technology/article_29fefd46-25e7-5cfc-8813-7e00a3c5c31a.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch