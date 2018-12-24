How starting early could help Stephen Smith become West Virginia’s next governor

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Filing for statewide elected office doesn’t take place until January 2020, but Stephen Smith can’t wait, and he is recruiting a broad coalition who also can’t wait.

The 38-year-old Smith filed his pre-candidacy paperwork in July, but it was unknown what he was running for. Then he made a splash at the end of November when he launched his campaign for governor of West Virginia as a Democrat.

Organizing under Smith for West Virginia, the campaign also has another tagline: “WV Can’t Wait.” And waiting is something Smith isn’t doing.