How starting early could help Stephen Smith become West Virginia’s next governor

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Stephen Smith
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Filing for statewide elected office doesn’t take place until January 2020, but Stephen Smith can’t wait, and he is recruiting a broad coalition who also can’t wait.

The 38-year-old Smith filed his pre-candidacy paperwork in July, but it was unknown what he was running for. Then he made a splash at the end of November when he launched his campaign for governor of West Virginia as a Democrat.

Organizing under Smith for West Virginia, the campaign also has another tagline: “WV Can’t Wait.” And waiting is something Smith isn’t doing.

