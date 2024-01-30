House of Delegates begins third week of session by passing seven bills

West Virginia Press Association Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia House of Delegates, on Monday, began the second-third of the 2024 Legislative Session by overwhelmingly passing seven bills, all primarily administrative in nature. None of the bills passed saw any debate among lawmakers, and five were passed unanimously.

SB 462, as explained by Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, is, “The annual update bill for the West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act, which incorporates federal changes to the U.S. personal income tax statutes enacted since the last annual update bill.”

Similarly, SB 483, also explained by Criss, is, “The annual update bill for the West Virginia Corporate Net Income Tax Act, which incorporates the federal changes to the U.S. tax statutes, enacted since last year’s annual update bill.”

Both bills passed the House by a vote of 93 to zero, and are effective from passage.

Additional bills passed unanimously include committee substitutes for HB 4764, and HB 4766. The former, sponsored by Del. Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, seeks to allow “one trip” temporary vehicle registrations to be purchased and printed online. The latter, also introduced by Burkhammer, would require the Division of Highways to place advisory-signage in the area 30 days in advance of planned road work and construction. Both votes were again 93 to zero.

HB 4697, sponsored by Del. Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, seeks to “add protections for West Virginia residents who reside out of state for certain time periods from non-renewal of licenses and registration.”

As explained by Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, “This bill passed the House (designated as HB 3864) 94 to zero last year.”

“It amends two sections of code to protect West Virginia residents who are active duty military, and who have been deployed out of state, or the country,” Linville said, “As well as West Virginia residents who are enrolled in college, university, or trade school out of state for more than six months.”

HB 4697 was also passed unanimously by the House of Delegates, with a vote of 93 to zero.

One of two bills which did not pass unanimously, however, was HB 4783. Introduced by Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor, HB 4783 seeks to modify rules relating to the practice of optometry.

As explained by Summers, “This bill permits an optometrist to perform procedures for which they have been taught or trained at or through colleges accredited by the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education.”

“It extends the time a patient may use a prescription for eyeglasses and contacts from one to two years,” Summers added. “This bill passed the House last year 89 to one.”

While there was no discussion or debate pertaining to HB 4783, both Delegates D. Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, and William Anderson, R-Wood, voted against its passage. Ultimately, HB 4783 passed the House of Delegates by a vote of 91 to two.

The final bill passed by the House on Monday, the committee substitute for HB 4908, was one vote short of unanimous.

Also introduced to the House by Summers, HB 4908 seeks to permit various state agencies to enter into contracts with West Virginia public health institutes.

Once more explained by Summers, “This bill permits the Department of Human Services, the Department of Health, and the Department of Facilities to contract with West Virginia University (WVU), West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Marshall University, and West Virginia’s Public Health Institute for services without going through the purchasing process.”

“This exemption was originally provided in the former DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources),” Summers continued. “Stricken language in the bill is due to other bills that restructured the old DHHR.”

Del. Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson, requested confirmation regarding the Inspector General, asking “Is the Inspector General under another section of code?”

“Yes, and you’ll see that bill this week,” Summers replied.

With only Del. Mike Pushkin voting against, the committee substitute for HB 4908 was passed by a vote of 92 to one. The bill will take effect from passage.