Hospital CEO speaks about impact of state and federal laws on health care

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — From May 11 to 17, Hospital Week is a time for recognizing the services that hospitals offer now and in the future as well as the efforts to make sure that people from all income levels have access to the care that they need, one hospital’s president and CEO said Monday.

“Right now is Hospital Week and during Hospital Week, we like to acknowledge our employees, our providers and really talk about all the services that we provide,” said Karen Bowling, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. “And some great things have happened obviously since we’ve partnered with WVU Medicine. We’ve added services. We’ve added providers. We think we’re on a real momentum here to do a lot of really good things. Hospital Week is a nice week for people to think about what has happened and how many more services have been provided in this community.”

The hospital will soon announce affiliation with WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown and schedule groundbreaking ceremonies for a cancer center project in Princeton as well as for outpatient services and emergency services expansion in Bluefield, Bowling said.

“We’re really shaking and moving,” she said. “We think this is going to be really great for our community.”

