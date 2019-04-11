Horrific find in trash can a grim reminder: Area kitten and puppy season beginning early

By EMILY D. COPPOLA

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — The horrid events that befell a litter of kittens are bringing awareness to the atrocious circumstances that abandoned animals must face.

After hearing meows, and being unable to locate the source outside of the CVS Pharmacy in Brushfork, Brenda Donithan began searching for the cats. After exhausting all options, Donithan looked in the last possible place, the trash can. In the trash can, she found newborn kittens tied in a plastic bag among beer cans and cigarette butts.

The kittens were taken to the Mercer County Animal Shelter where all but one of them has passed away. Regarding the condition of the cats, kennel technician and animal rescue team member, Heather Mitchell, said, “Other than the bag cutting off their airway they were in OK condition. We’ve seen worse.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph