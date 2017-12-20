Holiday season poses hazards for West Virginia pets

By ALAN OLSEN

WHEELING, W.Va. — The holiday season brings with it time to spend with family and friends, as well as an opportunity to decorate the house inside and out — but these decorations, as well as the holiday treats baked for houseguests, may pose a risk to pets not under careful supervision.

Brandy Morgan of Ohio Valley Animal Care Center in Moundsville said December has already seen several animals brought in for treatment after eating things they shouldn’t have. She advises pet owners not only to monitor their pets, but in some cases avoid certain decorations altogether.

“I don’t recommend that you use any kind of tinsel, especially if you live in a home with a cat. Cats love it, it’s a great (example of a) foreign body,” she said. “Poinsettias are something else they’ll chew on, and it can be toxic to cats.”