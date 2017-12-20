Latest News:
By December 20, 2017 Read More →

Holiday season poses hazards for West Virginia pets

By ALAN OLSEN

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News

WHEELING, W.Va. — The holiday season brings with it time to spend with family and friends, as well as an opportunity to decorate the house inside and out — but these decorations, as well as the holiday treats baked for houseguests, may pose a risk to pets not under careful supervision.

Sammy is decked out in festive attire as Christmas approaches.
(Intelligencer photo)

Brandy Morgan of Ohio Valley Animal Care Center in Moundsville said December has already seen several animals brought in for treatment after eating things they shouldn’t have. She advises pet owners not only to monitor their pets, but in some cases avoid certain decorations altogether.

“I don’t recommend that you use any kind of tinsel, especially if you live in a home with a cat. Cats love it, it’s a great (example of a) foreign body,” she said. “Poinsettias are something else they’ll chew on, and it can be toxic to cats.”

See the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2017/12/holiday-season-poses-hazards-for-pets-in-the-ohio-valley/

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.