Historic Camden Park to begin 115th season tomorrow
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — With those warm summer-like breezes upon us, if you take a deep enough breath tomorrow you may be able to pick up the faint smell of Pronto Pups.
West Virginia’s only amusement park, Camden Park, known for its hand-dipped Pronto Pups and more than 30 rides and attractions, opens for its 115th season on Saturday.
The historic family-run park will now be open weekends through Memorial Day when it is begins to expand its schedule.
Park hours for the next few weeks are: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, and May 12-13. Remember that Moms get in for $1 on Sunday, May 13 Mother’s Day when another adult pays regular admission.
