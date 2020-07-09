Highmark ranked #1 nationally for Medicare Advantage Plan overall satisfaction

Improves from #2 National Ranking in J.D. Power Study

Release from Highmark:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (July 7, 2020) – Many consumers unknowingly choose a health insurance plan that may not offer the best coverage for their medical condition, or that may cost them more in the long run.

That’s why trusted, objective information can be helpful for consumers – especially seniors – in choosing the best options for their coverage.

J.D. Power – a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics – annually ranks Medicare Advantage plans to help consumers make more informed choices. The ratings are based on the opinions of a representative sample of consumers who have used or owned the product or service being rated.

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study rankings were recently released, and Highmark has been ranked number one nationally for Medicare Advantage plan overall satisfaction, while improving its overall score. In 2019, Highmark was ranked number two in the nation.

The study, now in its sixth year, measures member satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans based on six factors: coverage and benefits ; provider choice ; cost ; customer service ; information and communication ; and billing and payment . Highmark ranked number one in three of the six factors: provider choice, cost and customer service.

“The fact that we improved our overall score and are ranked number one in the nation by J.D. Power for Member Satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans shows how hard we have worked on behalf of our members,” said Alexis Miller, Market President, Senior Markets for Highmark. “We have been listening to our members and have made improvements to our products to make them more affordable, including many zero-premium plans, improvements to medical and prescription drug coverage and extras like comprehensive dental care.”

Highmark has also implemented several new programs since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to assist Medicare members, including proactive outreach calls to check on members who may live alone, have health issues or are homebound. A program where employees commit to calling Medicare members regularly and a Pen Pal Program where employees and their children write letters to members in senior high rises were also rolled out to help ensure that members who may be socially isolated have someone to connect with.

For more information about the 2020 Medicare Advantage Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2020-us-medicare-advantage-study.

Highmark will announce its 2021 Senior Market products on Oct.1 in advance of the Annual Enrollment Period, which begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.

