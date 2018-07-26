Higher education officials say 60 percent of West Virginians need postsecondary credentials by 2030

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia’s higher education leaders launched a campaign Wednesday with a goal to have 60 percent of the state’s workforce with a formal education credential beyond high school by the year 2030, nearly doubling the percentage of working-age West Virginians with a postsecondary credential in a little more than a decade.

The campaign to reach the goal, dubbed as “West Virginia’s Climb” was launched at the annual Student Success Summit, and aims to challenge the state to gear up and accelerate the journey toward current and future workforce needs.

“It’s a lofty goal, but one that is attainable through awareness, college access and dedication of the appropriate resources, according to staff from the Commission and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System (CTCS),” a press release stated.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/higher-education-officials-say-percent-of-west-virginians-need-postsecondary/article_6dec169a-adde-50bd-8e80-59d55ce833ff.html

