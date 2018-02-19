High water remains an issue throughout Mid-Ohio Valley

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MARIETTA, Ohio — Though the Ohio River crested at 37.94 feet in Marietta at 1 a.m. Sunday and reports of water receding throughout the day came in, the Marietta Police Department and Safety-Service Director Jonathan Hupp confirmed water was still rising on Fourth, Pike and Greene streets as of Sunday night.

“(The Ohio) River and mother nature (aren’t) ready to release us yet,” Hupp said.

On Pike Street business owners took to social media to plead with drivers to stay off the road, noting vehicles driving through the water were pushing it higher onto their sandbag barricades and stoops.

