High hopes for hemp in the Mountain State

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

Josh Ludgate, left, and Duane Zobrist opened Appalachain Extracts, a CBO oil processing facility in White Sulphur Springs in January. They describe the business as “seed to shelf” — the hemp is grown, processed and turned into a sellable product at the facility.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va.  —  Blessed with cooperative state agriculture officials, new federal regulations and helpful law enforcement agencies, West Virginia’s hemp industry is showing promise, according to the owners of a Spa City cannabidiol (CBD) extraction laboratory.

With a farm bill signed into law by President Donald Trump in December, hemp “moved from a quasi-legal trial program to a full-fledged legal crop,” Appalachian Extracts owner Duane Zobrist told The Register-Herald in a recent interview.

Zobrist and his business partner and lab manager Josh Ludgate acknowledge that hemp cultivation, processing and sales are still tightly regulated.

