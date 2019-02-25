High hopes for hemp in the Mountain State

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Blessed with cooperative state agriculture officials, new federal regulations and helpful law enforcement agencies, West Virginia’s hemp industry is showing promise, according to the owners of a Spa City cannabidiol (CBD) extraction laboratory.

With a farm bill signed into law by President Donald Trump in December, hemp “moved from a quasi-legal trial program to a full-fledged legal crop,” Appalachian Extracts owner Duane Zobrist told The Register-Herald in a recent interview.

Zobrist and his business partner and lab manager Josh Ludgate acknowledge that hemp cultivation, processing and sales are still tightly regulated.

