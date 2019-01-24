High emotions, ‘bad journalism’ spawn from viral DC standoff
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The unlikely, unplanned and seemingly fleeting encounter at the Lincoln Memorial last week between a Native American elder and a group of Catholic high school students sparked a flurry of emotion and debate with each new angle and interpretation.
The story is muddled more each day in its wake, but for Native American Indian Federation chief David Cremeans, the crux of controversy is relatively clear in indigenous eyes.
“The boy was directly in (the elder’s) face, directly as he was trying to pass by them, and stared directly eyeball-to-eyeball with him as he blocked his path,” suggested Cremeans, a Cheraw by his own blood and leader of the Huntington-based organization serving roughly 5,000 members representing multiple tribes in West Virginia and bordering states.
