“Heroin(e)” director’s new documentary “Recovery Boys” releases on Netflix today

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s new documentary “Recovery Boys” will be available for streaming on Netflix today.
After telling the story of three women fighting to save lives from opioid abuse in Huntington, Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s new documentary chronicles four men striving to break drug habits themselves.

“Recovery Boys” will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday. It’s a feature-length documentary and what McMillion Sheldon calls a “companion piece” to her Oscar-nominated documentary short, “Heroin(e).”

The West Virginia native and her husband, Kerrin Sheldon, spent 18 months following four men — two West Virginia men, one from Virginia and one from Florida — as they worked toward recovery at a rehabilitation center in Aurora, Preston County.

