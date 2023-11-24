Here’s how Marion County is celebrating Small Business Saturday this year

By Jack Walker, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After Black Friday where consumers head to big box stores, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a time to go small.

Small Business Saturday — a marketing initiative first observed in 2010 — pairs shoppers with small business deals to empower local entrepreneurship.

This weekend, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging Marion County shoppers to support local businesses with its Shop Small, Win Big campaign, featuring multiple reward opportunities for those who show their support for entrepreneurship in Marion County.

The Chamber is giving away five gift cards worth $50 each for individuals who visit one of 22 participating small business venues across Marion County on Saturday.

To qualify for entry in the gift card contest, shoppers must visit a participating business in Marion County, 10 of which are located at Middletown Commons.

Inside the store of their choosing, they can take a picture holding a handheld Shop Small, Win Big heart that the Chamber of Commerce has already distributed to participating locations. Then, to qualify, participants should share their photos on social media using the #shopsmallmarion hashtag.

