The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington seeking reporter for evening hours

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va., a daily newspaper located in a city of about 50,000, is seeking a motivated reporter to cover breaking news, crime and community events during evening hours Tuesday through Saturday.

The position requires good reporting and writing skills and flexibility to deal with deadline pressures. Opportunities for some feature writing and mid-level enterprise also exist. Some experience preferred, as well as a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Send cover letter, resume, work samples and references to Metro Editor Lauren McGill via email to lMcGill@heralddispatch.com.

See all WVPA job opportunities at https://wvpress.org/?p=23