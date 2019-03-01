Helvetia to celebrate traditional Pre-Lenten Fasnacht Saturday

HELVETIA, W.Va. — Tucked away in the mountains of Randolph County is the small town of Helvetia. Keeping itself true to its Swiss and German heritage, the town will be observing the traditional Pre-Lenten ceremony known as Fasnacht on Saturday.

The word translates to “Fasting Night” in English. The tradition is to eat the very best foods, which are part of the German tradition, and lots of it, before the Lenten fast.

This year’s celebration will feature the famous The World’s End Restaurant chef John Arbogast and team providing delicious German foods into late in the evening. Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday the Star Band Hall will be having open mic until 8 p.m., providing hot dogs, bratwurst, vegetarian chili, lemonade, coffee, hot chocolate, and long sleeve t-shirts at the Star Band Hall during Open Mic.