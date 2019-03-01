Latest News:
By March 1, 2019 Read More →

Helvetia to celebrate traditional Pre-Lenten Fasnacht Saturday

By DAN GEOHAGEN

The Inter-Mountain

The village of Helvetia will celebrate Fasnacht Saturday, dressing up in various guises to burn Old Man Winter.
(Inter-Mountain photo by Lori Smith)

HELVETIA, W.Va.  — Tucked away in the mountains of Randolph County is the small town of Helvetia. Keeping itself true to its Swiss and German heritage, the town will be observing the traditional Pre-Lenten ceremony known as Fasnacht on Saturday.

The word translates to “Fasting Night” in English. The tradition is to eat the very best foods, which are part of the German tradition, and lots of it, before the Lenten fast.

This year’s celebration will feature the famous The World’s End Restaurant chef John Arbogast and team providing delicious German foods into late in the evening. Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday the Star Band Hall will be having open mic until 8 p.m., providing hot dogs, bratwurst, vegetarian chili, lemonade, coffee, hot chocolate, and long sleeve t-shirts at the Star Band Hall during Open Mic.

Read the entire article

See more from The Inter-Mountain

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.