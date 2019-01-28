HELP4WV has taken over 30,000 calls

By EMILY KEEFER

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Helpline has now taken more than 30,000 calls, and the HELP4WV program is connecting West Virginians with resources to help them combat addiction and mental health issues, according to an official press release.

According to the release, First Choice Services and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources launched the program in September 2015 to give those struggling with addiction and mental health issues immediate help as they look for treatment options.

“We have location data for about 10,000 of the calls. Berkeley had 968 — third most in state behind Kanawha and Cabell. Morgan has 62. Jefferson had 256,” said Sheila Moran, director of marketing and communications for First Choice Services.

