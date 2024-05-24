By Ty McClung, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Almost two months after severe storm systems ripped through Northern and Southern West Virginia, residents can now receive federal funding to help with storm-related repairs.

President Joe Biden announced in a news release Wednesday that a “major disaster exists in the State of West Virginia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.”

From April 2 to April 6, severe thunderstorms, floods, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides caused severe damage in several counties. According to the National Weather Service, there were 14 confirmed tornadoes in West Virginia during that time.

The storms caused substantial property damage and left thousands without power for days as crews struggled to restore the power while avoiding large amounts of debris.

With the announcement, residents in the areas affected may apply for federal disaster assistance money by contacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents and businesses may receive direct FEMA funding in these counties:

Boone

Cabell

Fayette

Kanawha

Lincoln

Marshall

Nicholas

Ohio

Putnam

Wayne

Wetzel

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/help-on-the-way-biden-announces-federal-disaster-assistance-for-april-storm-damage/article_65983e18-32e1-571a-832b-4c109bb39801.html