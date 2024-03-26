Helicopter surrendered by Justice coal company listed publicly for sale

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A helicopter that had belonged to one of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies before it was targeted for seizure to help repay company debt has been listed publicly for sale.

The 2009 Bell helicopter is listed publicly for sale at Controllers.com, a website that lists new and used aircrafts for sale. The page is accessible at bit.ly/bluestonechopper.

The page says those interested must call for the price of the helicopter, which is listed as located in Colleyville, Texas, the home base of the broker where a federal judge on March 1 ordered the Justice company, Bluestone Resources Inc., to surrender the helicopter.

The broker is Helicopter Exchange Ltd., or Heli-X, which did not respond to a call seeking information about the aircraft Monday.

The listing includes a description that reads, “Two Owners Since New, No Damage History, Complete Aircraft Record Since New, Bell Service Center Maintained.”

