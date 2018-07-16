By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

PRICHARD, W.Va. — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway (HIG), a rail-to-truck container trans-loading facility for the Norfolk Southern Railway in Prichard has seen an increase in container traffic in recent weeks.

In May, DARCO International, working with XPO Logistics and Thunder Logistics, became the first local company since Toyota Motor Manufacturing to utilize the facility for the continuous shipment of its in-bound freight containers. DARCO’s first container shipments arrived at the facility ready for local delivery and on May 22 those same containers, now empty, were loaded with wood products for shipment to China.

“What this facility means to DARCO is that we now have a new tool in our logistics and supply chain toolbox,” said Mark Cooper, director of regulatory affairs for DARCO. “We can utilize Prichard direct or leverage its benefits to keep other ports honest in their pricing and fee structure.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/heartland-intermodal-gateway-sees-new-activity/article_54883f74-6f26-513c-8eb9-fa47df835d9b.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch