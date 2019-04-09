Hearing scheduled on West Virginia Gov. Justice’s residency

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The legal case to determine whether the West Virginia Constitution requires the governor to live in the state capital continues on.

The Kanawha County Circuit Court, the venue for cases brought against the state, scheduled a hearing between Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, and attorneys for Gov. Jim Justice for June 5 at 11 a.m. in Charleston. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King will hear motions to dismiss and motions to stay discovery filed by Justice’s legal team.

“The purpose of discovery is to gather facts and information that will reveal the truth in a matter,” Sponaugle said in a statement. “Discovery is about justice, and I don’t mean Jim.”